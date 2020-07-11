Ogun arrest, prosecute 128 environmental offenders

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
The Ogun State government has arrested and prosecuted 128 environmental offenders for contravening the state environmental laws.

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to Governor Dapo on Environment and Head of the State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Mr Ola Oresanya, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, as part of its determination to make the state a safe and healthy environment.

Oresanya said the offenders were found guilty of dumping refuse on roads, medians, water causes and canals in different major cities and towns which include Abeokuta; Ijebu-Ode; Sagamu; Ota; Ifo; Mowe and Ifo which contravened environmental laws.

He said all the offenders pleaded guilty and were fined between N5,000 and N10,000, saying the successful prosecution would serve as a deterrent to others as the enforcement of the state environmental laws would continue.

He urged residents to patronise waste managers assigned to their areas, adding that the present administration had since January accredited and assigned one hundred and twenty PSP waste managers to various local governments for effective collection of refuse to stop illegal dumping of refuse and stop the spread of diseases and destruction of public and private infrastructure.

The governor’s aide promised that the state government would continue to invest in waste management infrastructure while advising members of the public to support the various initiatives through its waste management cellular economic programs such as waste-recycling, waste-use and waste-reduction.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to bequeath a safe and clean environment, adding that the enforcement of the state environmental laws would continue to arrest erring members of the public by the state environment health personnel and the Nigeria Police.

