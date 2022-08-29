Edo govt gives Sept 9 ultimatum for morgue operators to register

Edo State Government on Monday gave a September 9 ultimatum to all morgue operators operating without a licence in the state to get approval from the state’s Ministry of Health.

The State Commissioner for Health, Obehi Akoria, handed down the ultimatum at a press briefing, held alongside security operatives among others, to give an update on the suspected ritual shrine recently uncovered by the security agencies in Benin City.

Akoria equally urged owners of mortuary homes who had earlier registered to present their proof of registration to the ministry by Friday, September 30.

“The Edo State Ministry of Health is using this opportunity to reach out to all persons who own or operate mortuaries or embalmment homes to come to the Ministry of Health, Directorate of Regulation and Monitoring, with evidence of due registration if they are duly registered latest by September 30.

“However, for those who are not duly registered, we are giving till the close of business on September 9, for them to present themselves to the Ministry of Health, where we will give them the basic requirements for operation of mortuaries or embalmment homes in the state”, she directed.

On his part, Olawore Oluwole, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigative Department, Edo State Police Command, said in the course of investigation, there was interface with medical personnel, lawyers, members of the public, representatives of the Benin Traditional Council, families of those who deposited corpses as well as a pathologist.

“Following investigations by the Command’s team and health personnel led by the Commissioner for Health, some documents were recovered portraying it to be an approved location from the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability. However, the principal suspect, Gabriel Otu, later reported and made statements, and some other hospitals and mortuaries were equally visited and the following facts emerged.

“The principal suspect didn’t acquire formal training but only worked at different mortuaries as a mortuary attendant. The principal suspect doesn’t have the certificate to practice as a mortician or any certification from the traditional board, ministry of health, ministry of environment or any other appropriate certification.

“The building utilised by him was not certified nor approved by the ministry of health or environment. Other facts revealed is that the mortuary is not a layout for a trado-medical institution,” Oluwole said.

He added that “23 embalmed corpses, as well as a dismembered mummified body without a skull, were found and it depicts an unlawful possession and violates section 329 of the criminal code.

“There were also sacrilegious effigies found at the scene; some inside while others were outside. These depict criminal elements in his possession and against section 213 of the criminal code. Some specimens were extracted and have been sent to experts for forensic analysis”.

