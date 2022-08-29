Emir of Ringim’s palace flooded in Jigawa 

THE palace of a first-class emir of Ringim in Jigawa State has been flooded following unabating rainfall in the state.

Reports from the state indicated that residents of Ringim town in Ringim local Government of state have raised alarm over the persistent flooding that wreaked havoc in the community.

Speaking to Tribune Online, a resident of the area, Halilu Khalidu, said the overflowing Rafin-Kainuwa stream which is a few meters from the official residence of the emir also contributes to the flood.

Khalidu stated that “the emir had on several occasions appealed to the governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of the state who is a traditional title holder in the palace to rescue the palace and the neighbourhood of the palace.”

According to him “we are in serious danger, as you can see the water has already taken over our house, you can see all buildings made of mud have collapsed while the concrete ones are cracked.”

Chairman of Ringim Local Government, Hon. Shehu Sule Udi, said the perennial flood had sacked over fifty families in Majiyawar-Gari, Tsigi, and Katutu quarters.

He said the local government council had provided six powerful water pump machines to transfer the water out of the residential area.

“Since the beginning of August we have deployed six powerful water pumping machines to remove water from the residential area but due to continuous rain most of the residents were displaced,” he said.





Udi also warned residents against the blockage of culverts which interrupts the easy flow of the water.

He noted that the local government will take serious action against anybody found blocking the culverts.

The chairman however urged state and Federal Governments to come to the aid of the people of the area.