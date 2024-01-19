Following the report by Professor Julius Ihonvbere’s committee on screening that pruned down the numbers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants from twenty-nine to six, an Edo-based socio-political group, the United For Greater Edo (UFGE), on Friday said that the House of Representatives member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa, was the surest bet to fly to deliver victory for the party if he eventually emerged the party’s candidate

The group added that Idahosa’s emergence among six aspirants from the pack of other notable contestants was also a clear pointer to his popularity and capability to bring in the votes for the APC.

It was reported that the panel had shortlisted Dennis Idahosa, Senator Monday Okpebholo (Edo Central), retired permanent secretary in the Federal Civil Service, and Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe (Edo North)

Others are the Chairman of the APC in the state, retired Col. David Imuse (Edo Central), and the former minister of Budget and Planning, Prince Clem Agba (Edo North).

The group, while commending Julius Ihonvbere’s-led screening panel for what it described as a thorough exercise, noted that the APC must ensure that the party is united before, during, and after the primaries for the bigger battle ahead of rescuing the state from the suffocating grip of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It noted that the aspiration of Idahosa was divine and would bring about a positive change in the governance of the state, adding that his political trajectory pointed to the fact that the experienced and popular federal lawmaker had written his name in gold as far as the politics of Edo State were concerned.

The group also appealed to the leadership and members of the party to rally around the aspiration of Idahosa in the forthcoming primaries.

The convener of United for Greater Edo (UFGE), Abel Aigbondion, said in a statement made available to newsmen that Idahosa had demonstrated capacity, political sagacity, and experience to bring in the votes for the APC.

According to the convener, “We are very impressed with what he has been able to achieve in Ovia within a limited period and urge him to continue in that direction.

“While the Ovia people remain the beneficiaries of Idahosa’s magic wand, we, however, want the generality of people in the state to be part of the Idahosa School of Politics and Good Governance.

“What we are saying in essence is that we are supporting him and also calling on the people to do the same so that he can replicate the same thing he has done in Ovia for the state.

“Idahosa is not only young and hardworking; he has shown that what truly matters to him is the happiness of his people, and that is exactly the kind of governor we should desire come 2024.”

