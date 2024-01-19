A former Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, Chief Ezechukwu Obonna, has restated his unfettered commitment to the fight against drug abuse in Imo state

Obonna said this on Friday in Owerri in a congratulatory message to Uzodinma on his inauguration for a second term as Imo governor issued to newsmen.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that Obonna was the Special Adviser to Gov. Uzodinma until January 16, when the governor dissolved his expanded executive council 24 hours after his second term inauguration.

He thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the Imo people and restated his commitment to the course of ensuring a drug-free Imo.

He said, “The campaign against drug abuse was taken to most rural communities in Imo in collaboration with the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Imo during the four months when he served as the governor’s aide.”

On his appointment as the SA on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring by the governor, he acknowledged the fact that he started by establishing a perfect and cordial relationship with the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the NDLEA.

He said that through his collaboration with media organisations in the country, as well as with the African Youth Initiative on Crime Prevention (AYICRIP), his office hosted the first-ever Stakeholders Dialogue on Drug and Substance Abuse Prevention in Imo, which was attended by the representatives of the NDLEA, NCS, NCoS, Police, NSCDC, DSS, and NAFDAC.

He said, “In conjunction with the NDLEA team, we visited Ezinihitte, Ahiazu Mbaise, and other communities on enlightenment campaigns, and we plan to take the campaigns to secondary schools in the state.”

He used the opportunity to call on Imo people to support and promote the campaign against drug abuse as a way of giving back to society.

