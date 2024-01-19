The Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, a faith-based institution owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Professor Samuel Oye Bandele, has reaffirmed the university’s strong stance against any form of social vice from any of its students, emphasising that appropriate sanctions await anyone found culpable.

He gave this position at a news conference to announce the commencement of law programmes and postgraduate studies at the university.

According to him, Anchor University, as a faith-based institution, cannot afford to deviate from the principles of holiness and righteousness being preached by its proprietor.

Bandele, who is a former VC at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, explained that the overall objective of Anchor University is to produce well-rounded and fit-for-purpose male and female graduates across disciplines.

He said that was why the university always cautions its students, both males and females, to shun all forms of unruly activities and behaviours such as fighting, cultism, gangsterism, examination malpractice, sexual immorality, indecent dressing, and so forth.

He emphasised that the university had zero tolerance for them.

According to him, we expect our students to pursue excellence all around.

“We want them to focus on their studies, attend every fellowship and spiritual gathering expected of them, and also be punctual in class and at meetings and respect constituted authorities and the elders.

“And on our part, we have what it takes in terms of competent personnel, good facilities, and an environment to train and equip the students with the requisite knowledge, skills, and good character that will make them responsible even before graduation.

“It is only that we will want the parents and guardians not to lag in their responsibilities to their children and wards, as we all need to join hands in training them, and we told them this at our recent meeting.”

Speaking on the Law programme and Postgraduate Studies with their first sets of students for the current 2023-2024 academic session, the vice chancellor said the university decided to start with public and private law with a curriculum designed based on the newly introduced Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

He added that the postgraduate studies at the doctorate, masters, and diploma levels have their students admitted to study public administration, computer science, and microbiology, respectively.

He also noted that students now have the opportunity to get admission into Computer Engineering and Medicine through its collaboration scheme with NUC-recognized universities from Poland and the Commonwealth of Dominica, respectively.

Bandele equally mentioned that there would be specialised pedagogy involving Google Classrooms, dedicated online teaching and learning modes, and the deployment of hybrid and flexible learning systems.

He said all these are to ensure that Anchor University is operating as a real 21st-century educational institution.

