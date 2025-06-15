ECOWAS seeks collective effort to overcome existential crisis

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a collective effort to address its current existential crisis as the organisation is at a crossroads and requires strong capacity to overcome obstacles hindering integration and progress.

The ECOWAS Vice-President, Madame Damtien Tchintchibidja in her welcome address at the Thirty-Seventh Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee on Sunday in Abuja, pointed out the importance of unity, solidarity, and fraternity in overcoming the existential crisis.

She stated, “Our strength lies in unity, solidarity and fraternity. Indeed, moving forward together on the road to development, in peace and stability, is priceless.”

“We must sit down together, pose and examine the problems and challenges facing us without complacency and together redouble our efforts to find appropriate solutions.”

She, therefore, said, that to address the crisis, ECOWAS plans to accelerate institutional, organizational, political, and security reforms.

“A Summit on the Future of the Community will be organized, where stakeholders, including young people and women, will contribute to discussions on the region’s future.”

Tchintchibidja also appealed to the sense of responsibility of committee members, saying, I appeal to your sense of responsibility so that together we can undertake the necessary reforms.”

She expressed appreciation for the committee’s leadership and members’ commitment to regional integration.

The ECOWAS Vice-President also commended the successful celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary, launched in Accra on April 22, 2025, and culminating in Lagos on May 28, 2025.

She thanked the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ghana and Nigeria and the various organizing committees for their dedication and sacrifices.

Tchintchibidja reiterated the importance of collective commitment, solidarity, and fraternity in building a more prosperous and forward-looking region.

“ECOWAS is “all of us, you here today, me, and all the citizens of our community space. It lives through our collective commitment, our solidarity, our fraternity and our shared desire to build a more prosperous and forward-looking region”. She added.

Also speaking, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, ECOWAS Commissioner of Internal Services, expressed appreciation for the President’s support and the procurement section’s efforts.

Darma also emphasized the importance of collaboration and strategic resource management across ECOWAS institutions.

He encouraged committee members to optimize resource utilization and eliminate inefficient systems and the potential impact of global developments on ECOWAS, urging the committee to think strategically about navigating these changes.

The Chair of the Administration and Finance Committee, Ambassador Olawale Emmanuel Awe, highlighted their shared commitment to the community’s integration agenda.

He noted that the attendance to the meeting is a shared commitment to the integration agenda of the community.

Awe also took the opportunity to congratulate members on past accomplishments, encouraging them to “dwell on the positives, guide jealousy, and celebrate what ECOWAS has become impactful.”

Awe acknowledged the current issues facing the community, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions and cooperation among member states.

He encouraged members to think creatively and work together to address these challenges as he expressed gratitude to the President of the Commission, Vice President, and management for their efforts in promoting community integration, recognizing the importance of their work in advancing the community’s agenda.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE