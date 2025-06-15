Tinubu to declare open legislative dialogue on State Police, national security architecture

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday declare open a high-level Legislative Dialogue on Nigeria’s National Security Architecture.

The dialogue, themed ‘Nigeria’s Peace and Security: The Constitutional Imperatives’, is organised by the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The event, scheduled to hold at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja, will be attended by top security officials including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General, Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

Other attendees include senior officials from Nigeria’s security agencies, legal and policy experts, civil society organisations, and community leaders, particularly from frontier regions.

According to the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, the initiative is part of the 10th House of Representatives’ strategic efforts to reform Nigeria’s security and policing framework through constitutional amendments.

Rotimi revealed that the stakeholders are expected to deliberate on critical legislative proposals, including a bill seeking to establish state police and revise the framework governing law enforcement in Nigeria.

The dialogue will also feature goodwill messages from Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and a keynote address by President Tinubu. In line with the theme, Tinubu will declare open the legislative dialogue as part of his administration’s broader commitment to security sector reform.

“This event comes at a decisive moment,” Rotimi stated. “As Nigeria faces evolving internal and cross-border threats, it is crucial to achieve constitutional clarity on policing powers, inter-agency coordination, and national security oversight.”

Expected outcomes from the dialogue include:

Comprehensive recommendations on security-related bills,

A roadmap for inter-agency collaboration,

Greater public understanding of legislative security pathways, and

Strategic measures to strengthen border security and regional stability.

The organisers expressed optimism that the dialogue, which Tinubu is set to declare open, will mark a turning point in Nigeria’s approach to security, producing sustainable legislative outcomes that protect lives and property nationwide.

TRIBUNEONLINE