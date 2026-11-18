By Yinka Oladoyinbo

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Oyo State last weekend kick-started its presidential and governorship campaign with an emphatic statement that has since destabilised the opposition in the state and thrown them into a state of bafflement. The electrifying atmosphere which was orchestrated by the presence of multitude that converged on the Durbar Stadium in Oyo town immediately activated jittery among the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its governorship candidate and their campaign council, making them again exhibit their panic mode over the successful event that had further displayed the people of the state’s preference for the APM, Governor Seyi Makinde and Hon Bimbo Adekanmbi as the next occupant of Agodi Government House.

The party’s campaign activities were set in motion by the Director General of the Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Dr Nureni Adeniran, with a message of hope and assurance that the APM, being a development-oriented party, reaffirmed its commitment to a “peaceful, issue-based and development-focused campaign”.

He said: “Following our meeting with candidates contesting various elective positions on the platform of the Allied People’s Movement, we have agreed to strengthen our cooperation, sustain party unity and adopt a coordinated approach towards the forthcoming elections.

“Our message is clear: we will not engage in abusive language, mudslinging or political violence. Rather, we will present our manifesto, highlight the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration and demonstrate our vision for the continued development of Oyo State.

“Our campaign is about consolidating the gains already recorded, expanding opportunities and building a stronger future for our people.”

With this at the back of the minds of the thousands of members, supporters, admirers and well wishers of the APM, they were all charged for the event as the influx of people from every part of the state, in particular and the country in general, into the ancient town of Oyo as early as 8 am in different attires symbolising the party with cassava as its logo, gave a glimpse of what to expect from the campaign ground. The entire town was locked down as the people enthusiastically trooped to the stadium to experience a political campaign designed to ensure the consolidation of the gains and development recorded in the state in the last seven years and some months.

Apart from the politicians that wore uniforms with the insignia of the party, many professional bodies also came in their large numbers to identify with Makinde and Adekanmbi, with a section of the Arena set aside for such groups that have come in solidarity with the candidates of the APM across the state.

The leadership of the party was led to the campaign by the national chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, who was full of gratitude to Makinde for his leadership qualities that was evident in the turnout for the programme, noting that this had shown that the APM is in firm control of the state. According to him, “The atmosphere across Oyo State shows that the people are happy with Seyi Makinde and his government because he has improved their lives with notable projects and programmes. The old and young are happy and I am sure they will be willing to cast their votes for all APM candidates in the forthcoming election.”

The campaign provided the leaders of the APM from the three senatorial districts to express their preparedness for victory at the poll. Chief Nureni Akanbi spoke on behalf of Oyo South senatorial district, Chief Jacob Adetoro, represented the northern district, while a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, spoke for the people of Oyo Central. Sunmonu, who went spiritual with verses of the Holy Quran, expressed delight that the campaign was taking off in Oyo town, which she said had benefited immensely from the present administration in the state.

According to the former senator representing Oyo Central, the people of Oyo are not ingrate as they recognise the efforts of government at developing the town.

“We in Oyo are not ungrateful people; we appreciate the interventions of the Seyi Makinde’s administration in our zone. We acknowledge the giant strides the government has recorded in this zone in the areas of education, health, infrastructure and so on. Emmanuel Alayande College of Education has been upgraded to the status of a University. Akesan market is now a brand new market after the fire incident. Our general hospital is now standardised that our people no longer go to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital or UCH in Ibadan to get medical attention. For these reasons, the people of Oyo will repay Makinde, Adekanmbi and other APM candidates with their votes come next January and February,” Sunmonu stated.

The speeches of the senatorial leaders wet the ground for the governorship candidate to once again highlight his plans and programmes for the people. Accompanied by his wife, Dr Kemi Adekanmbi, the former commissioner for finance in the state said Oyo State would not return to Egypt by electing those that do not have the interest of the state.

Adekanmbi however noted that with what he saw during his visits across the state and his experience since entering into Oyo town for the campaign, the people of the state have rejected the APC and its candidate, Sharafadeen Alli. According to him, Alli should perish the thought of governing the state as the people are aware of the hardship unleashed on them by the APC. He however advised Alli to begin preparing his concession speech ahead of the February 6, 2027 governorship election, insisting that his defeat is inevitable.

Adekanmbi noted that the Seyi Makinde’s administration had raised the bar of governance and he is ready to build on the achievements of the last seven years. “I have said that Omituntun 1.0 brought accelerated development, 2.0 was able to implement sustainable development, the Omituntun 3.0 is assuring the people of continuity of the development that has been sustained.

Therefore expressing confidence in his chances, Adekanmbi said: “I look forward to Senator Alli’s congratulatory message because he cannot escape defeat.”

Speech making at the epoch event was climaxed with Governor Makinde’s contribution which succinctly put the coming election as contest between the Nigerian people and the ruling APC. The governor further said the 2027 general election will be a referendum on the APC.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians will reject the party at the polls and deliver victory to the APM across the country.

However, in its characteristic manner, the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) in an attempt to belittle the impact of the gathering went to town with a narrative that the event was poorly attended, expressing its ignorance with doctored pictures of the Durbar Stadium campaign. While the SSACO is at liberty to exhibit its naivety when it comes to the political situation in the state, this should be done with decorum.

However, the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC) has said no amount of propaganda can diminish the overwhelming success of Saturday’s historic rally in Oyo.

The council described SSACO’s claim of poor attendance as “the biggest political joke of the year”, wondering how a gathering that attracted tens of thousands of enthusiastic supporters, party faithful, community leaders, youths, women and residents from across Oyo State could suddenly be classified as poorly attended.

“The truth is simple: SSACO saw the crowd, Oyo people saw the crowd, the media saw the crowd, and the entire state saw the crowd. The only people claiming otherwise are those whose political calculations were shattered by the massive show of support for Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi.”

OYSACC said SSACO’s statement was not a genuine reaction to the rally but a public display of panic triggered by Adekanmbi’s growing popularity and the increasing acceptance of the APM across the state.

“If the rally was truly a failure, as SSACO claims, why are they so rattled? Why devote an entire statement to an event they insist was insignificant? Their reaction betrays fear, insecurity and the painful realisation that the political landscape favours the APM, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde and Hon. Adekanmbi.”

OYSACC noted that while SSACO was busy manufacturing imaginary failures and editing pictures and visuals, the people of Oyo State were demonstrating their confidence in a candidate whose message of continuity, development and inclusive governance continues to resonate across the state.

“Crowds remain one of the clearest indicators of public mood. What happened in Oyo on Saturday was a loud and unmistakable statement that the people are ready to rally behind Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi,” the Council said.

OYSACC further described Senator Alli’s camp as suffering from “crowd-induced trauma”, having expected a lacklustre outing but instead witnessing a rally that exceeded expectations and generated statewide attention.

“SSACO should save itself from further embarrassment. Attempting to convince Oyo people not to believe what they saw with their own eyes is an impossible mission. This desperate distortion of reality only exposes the weakness of its argument and the absence of any compelling message for the electorate.”

The council said it was ironic that SSACO accused others of lacking grassroots support while failing to address issues, programmes, policies and solutions that directly impact the people.

“A serious campaign organisation would be discussing jobs, infrastructure, security, agriculture and economic growth. Unfortunately, SSACO appears more interested in counting chairs, editing photographs in its imagination and inventing narratives that collapse under the weight of evidence.”

OYSACC maintained that the massive turnout at the flag-off reflected the goodwill generated by Governor Makinde’s developmental strides and the widespread belief that Adekanmbi possesses the competence, experience and vision needed to move Oyo State forward.

“The bitterness coming from SSACO is understandable. Saturday’s rally destroyed the false narrative that the APM lacks support. What they witnessed was not merely a campaign flag-off; it was the emergence of a movement gathering momentum across the length and breadth of Oyo State”, said the statement by Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Co-Director, Media and Publicity of OYSACC.

Just like Dr Adeniran stated while ushering in the campaign, OYSACC is committed to an issue-based campaign, urging political actors to focus on policies and programmes rather than denial, propaganda and wishful thinking.

•Oladoyinbo is the Director of Communication Spokesperson of OYSACC