Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday, even as concerns over tanker attacks in the Middle East eased, with recovering regional exports and sharply lower shipping costs offsetting residual geopolitical risks and intensifying pressure on producers such as Nigeria that depend heavily on crude sales for government revenue.

Brent crude was trading around $92–$94 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $86–$87 after sharp declines earlier in the month. Benchmark prices have fallen roughly 16–22 percent in November, as Middle Eastern supplies rebound faster than demand, according to market data and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA said the global oil market is expected to move into surplus this quarter. Gulf exports have recovered significantly, reducing the risk premium that had driven freight rates higher.

Hiring a tanker to carry Nigerian crude to Europe now costs about $151,000 a day—less than half the rate at the end of October—while rates for West African cargoes to Asia have also halved, according to Baltic Exchange data cited by analysts.

Commodity analysts note that West African grades, including Nigeria’s Forcados and Qua Iboe, have weakened more than the main benchmarks this month. Lower freight costs improve the relative attractiveness of Middle Eastern barrels for distant buyers and compress differentials for Nigerian crude, squeezing the value of each barrel the country sells.

Nigeria’s own production remains under pressure. The IEA estimated October crude output at 1.44 million barrels per day, down from 1.48 million b/d in September and short of the country’s OPEC+ target near 1.50 million b/d. Nigeria’s upstream regulator reported a higher figure of about 1.51 million b/d of crude (higher still including condensate), but both readings remain well below the 1.84 million b/d assumed in the 2026 budget. With limited spare capacity—estimated by the IEA at roughly 80,000 b/d—Nigeria has little room to ramp up volumes to compensate for weaker prices.

The combination of softer prices, narrower differentials and still-constrained domestic output raises the risk of lower oil receipts at a time when the federal budget remains heavily reliant on hydrocarbon revenue.

African OPEC+ producers as a group held output roughly steady in October, while non-OPEC+ supply and recovering Middle East flows continue to ease the earlier supply tightness caused by regional conflict.

OPEC held technical discussions this week on members’ maximum sustainable capacity, a key input for 2027 quotas. The wider OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, is scheduled to meet on November 29 to set next year’s production policy.

Market participants are watching whether the group will adjust targets in response to the emerging surplus.

While attacks on shipping and related security incidents continue to inject short-term volatility—Iranian drones struck a U.S. military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday and a vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz—the broader trend of recovering exports and falling freight rates has reduced the geopolitical premium that supported prices in October.

Analysts say the market is increasingly focused on inventory rebuilds, refining constraints and the prospect of sustained surplus into 2027.

For Nigeria, the near-term implication is clear: weaker realised prices on its crude, combined with production that remains below budget assumptions, point to tighter fiscal space unless output recovers or non-oil revenues expand. The IEA’s next monthly report and the OPEC+ decision later this month will provide the next major signals for both global balances and Nigeria’s oil earnings outlook.

These short-term pressures come against a longer-term warning that Nigeria’s oil revenue could plunge by more than 60 per cent from 2030 as global demand for crude declines, heightening the risk of fiscal and economic instability.

The decline is mainly linked to the expected fall in global oil demand as countries shift away from crude to renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The assessment, based on research by the E3G think tank and reported by The Guardian (UK), said Nigeria was among oil-producing countries that could be severely affected by the global shift away from fossil fuels because of its heavy dependence on oil revenues and limited economic diversification.

Global oil demand is expected to plateau over the coming decade, with a peak likely in the early 2030s, forcing oil-producing countries to compete for a shrinking pool of buyers.

According to the report, the cheapest producers with abundant reserves and more advanced infrastructure, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were likely to maintain their position as demand weakened, while higher-cost and less diversified producers could face severe revenue losses.

It projected that Algeria could suffer an 87 percent decline in oil revenue, while Nigeria’s revenue could fall by more than 60 percent from 2030.