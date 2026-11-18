…targets major manufacturing expansion

Nigerian billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote is in talks with the Ghanaian government to establish a major cocoa-processing operation under a proposed arrangement involving 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa.

The proposal is part of Ghana’s efforts to expand domestic manufacturing and reduce its reliance on exporting raw cocoa beans.

The plan could see the Dangote Group partner with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and the government to establish a cocoa-processing plant, potentially creating thousands of jobs and strengthening Ghana’s position in the global cocoa value chain.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, first disclosed the proposed arrangement on November 12, saying Dangote had contacted him and President John Dramani Mahama about making the country a cocoa-processing hub.

“Dangote has reached out to use Ghana as a hub to process cocoa locally,” Forson said during an interview on Joy News’ PM Express.

The minister said discussions were ongoing and that the proposed contract had yet to be concluded.

“We are going through the terms, and they want to sign a contract,” he said.

Dangote later confirmed his group’s interest in the Ghanaian market at the maiden Invest Ghana Summit in Accra on November 16, disclosing that discussions were underway with COCOBOD on a proposed cocoa-processing plant.

He also revealed plans for potential partnerships with the Ghanaian government to establish sugar and cocoa manufacturing businesses, which are expected to create significant employment opportunities.

Reports from the summit indicated that the proposed projects could generate approximately 50,000 jobs each, although the ownership structure and participation of Ghanaian investors remain under discussion.

Dangote said his group was ready to work with Ghanaian investors and the government, with both sides expected to agree on their respective stakes.

He also challenged African countries to take greater responsibility for financing industrial development rather than relying excessively on foreign investors.

“No production, no growth and no prosperity. So, we have to actually do it ourselves,” he said.

He further urged African investors to commit more of their wealth to businesses and industries on the continent.

“If we, Africans, will really move forward, we must stop taking our money to hide in Switzerland and invest the money at home. We will see the difference,” Dangote said.

The proposed investment comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to retain more economic value from its cocoa industry by processing a larger proportion of its beans locally.

Presenting the country’s 2027 budget, Forson announced a target to process at least 50 per cent of locally produced cocoa by 2028, with the government aiming to raise the figure to 100 per cent by 2030.

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The proposed policy would encourage companies buying Ghanaian cocoa to establish processing facilities in the country rather than export largely unprocessed beans for manufacturing elsewhere.

“We are not saying don’t come and buy our cocoa beans, but if you are a company out there, come and buy our cocoa beans, but add value here in Ghana,” Forson said.

He explained that a new Cocoa Board Act before Parliament would provide the legal framework for mandatory local processing, while an additional legislative instrument would set out the implementation timetable.

The government’s plan goes beyond grinding cocoa beans into intermediate products. The processing industry is expected to produce cocoa liquor, butter, cake, powder, chocolate and cosmetics.

Forson also highlighted Ghana’s dependence on imported food products, saying the country spends approximately $3.5 billion annually on commodities, including palm oil, sugar, rice and poultry.

“All we need to do is modernise agriculture,” he said, arguing that increased domestic production and processing capacity could reduce the country’s import bill.

The proposed Ghana investment would expand Dangote’s interests in agriculture and manufacturing beyond Nigeria, where his business operations include cement, sugar, fertiliser, food processing and petroleum refining.

Speaking at the Invest Ghana Summit, he maintained that appropriate government policies, rather than access to capital alone, were central to attracting industrial investment.

“The biggest challenge is mainly the policies. If you have the right policies and your own seed capital, then you can move smoothly,” he said.

However, key details of the proposed cocoa venture remain unresolved.

The investment value, proposed factory location and construction timetable have not been publicly established. The parties have also not clarified whether the proposed 500,000 metric tonnes represents an annual processing commitment or another form of contractual arrangement.

Although Dangote has confirmed discussions with the Ghanaian government and COCOBOD, no final agreement has been announced.

The proposed venture therefore remains an investment prospect rather than an operational project, with its eventual scale dependent on the outcome of negotiations and agreement on commercial terms.