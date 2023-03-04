By Dr. Wale Okediran

I have been drinking tea since I was young. Now that I am in my 70s, I want to know if there are any health benefits of drinking tea.

Mrs G D (by SMS)

Medical experts believe that a diet high in flavonoids, such as black tea, can help prevent heart problems later in life. Specifically, elderly women who drank black tea on a regular basis or consumed a high level of flavonoids in their diet were found to be far less likely to develop heart problems such as heart attack and stroke, as well as late-life dementia. Flavonoids are naturally occurring substances that regulate cellular activity. They are found in many common foods and beverages, such as black tea, green tea, apples, nuts, citrus fruit, berries, red wine, dark chocolate, and others. It has also been confirmed that those who drank two to six cups of black tea per day had up to 42% less chance of experiencing heart diseases. Also, people who do not drink tea can still benefit by including foods rich in flavonoids in their diet.

