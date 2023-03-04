Nollywood celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Oluwaseyi Edun, has been blessed with twin babies after seven years of marriage.

This was announced by the actor on his official Instagram handle on Monday with a display of his hands cuddling those of the babies.

Johnson, who appreciated God for the blessings, disclosed on his post that he had waited seven years before the arrival of the twins.

He hinted that his wife and the babies are in good state.

“Halleluyah!!! Latest Twins dad in town….. My wife and I waited for seven years…God is indeed God…He planned it as a birthday gift for me…

“Friends, family, fans, well wishers and associates, I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great….THANK YOU ALL!!!

“This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday..I didn’t even remember it’s my birthday.

“…Apologies for not replying messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts, I hope this good news will make you pardon me…I love you all….

” THANK YOU @i_am_shai for these beautiful kids…God keep and protect them for us..I LOVE YOU BABY”.

Some other celebrities have also congratulated the couple on the comment section of the Instagram post.

Actor Damola Olatunji said “Congratulations bruv…welcome to the club”.





Actress Sola Sobowale wrote “To God be the glory. Congratulations”.

Also, Actress Kemi Afolabi said “Alihamdulilah Robil Al-Amen Congratulations”.

Mercy Aigbe also wrote “Congratulations!!!! To God be the glory”.

