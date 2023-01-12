Doyin Okupe was arrested on EFCC’s Request — DSS

The Department of the State Services, DSS has confirmed the arrest of Dr Doyin Okupe, the immediate past Director General of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,LP, Peter Obi in the morning General Elections

This was Contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service,Dr. Peter Afunnaya.

According to him, “Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commisson which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic.

