Wamakko tasks APC supporters on PVC collection

Former Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has called on all APC supporters who are eligible to vote to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the general elections.

Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto north senatorial district stated this on Thursday at his Gawon Nama residence shortly after returning from Abuja on an official engagement.

Wamakko said, “Currently, INEC is distributing the card for those who registered during the previous registration exercise across the country.

“You can vote the APC candidates if you have PVCs, otherwise, your support to the party is doubtful”.

The APC leader also challenged the party supporters in the state to mobilize more people to go out and ensure they get their PVC at hand.

A statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Bashar Abubakar, said the Senator was received by a large number of APC supporters who welcomed him and his entourage at the Airport in Sokoto.

