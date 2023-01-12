UPDATED: DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

By Shola Adekola, Leon Usigbe, and Sikiru Obarayese

Former Director General of the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Campaign, Doyin Okupe, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Lagos on Thursday.

Recall that Okupe resigned from his post as the head of the Peter Obi campaign.

It was gathered that he was picked up at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Mohammed Airport while trying to board an international flight to London.

A terse statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: “Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. He has long been handed over to the Commission which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic.”

Okupe resigned from his post following his conviction by the court for illegal collection of money from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) under the previous administration.

Tribune Online gathered that the immediate past Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council ran into problems when he arrived at the Lagos airport to board a Virgin Atlantic flight out of the country to London when he was stopped by the security agents.

Okupe who could not show the evidence that he had complied with payment of the fine option slammed on him following his money laundering conviction by the Federal High Court in Abuja was immediately arrested.

He was said to have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the DSS officials at the airport.

As of the time of filing this report, the troubled politician has been whisked away to the EFCC office in Ikoyi.