EndSARS: The Church has more impact on youths than the govt

The country has not remained the same since the outburst of youths in massive protests tagged #EndSARS which dragged on for over two weeks, culminating in their attack last Tuesday in Lekki, Lagos State, where a number of the protesters were reported killed by soldiers. The October 20 incident caused a confrontation between the Federal Government, institutions and organisations, including Christian leaders in the country over alleged incitement against the government. SEYI SOKOYA speaks to a number of clerics across the country on this development.

The #EndSARS protests by youths across Nigerian towns and cities which started over two weeks ago got to a head last Tuesday when some of the youths were attacked in Lekki area of Lagos State with reports of some of them being killed by soldiers in the melee. This, however, is no longer the news. The latest from the protest across the country is the Federal Government’s stance that there was more to the protest with the finger being pointed at political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders as the brains behind the #EndSARS protest.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, strongly warned religious leaders to desist from inciting youths against the government, saying that the turn of events could lead to anarchy if leaders continue to nudge the youth to continue with the protest.

The minister, who spoke at a forum organized by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said further that he was disappointed that some leaders were encouraging youths to remain on the streets even after government had promised to meet their demands.

However, some clerics have promptly reacted to the Federal Government’s claim. Tribune Church brings some of the clerics’ views, including their reactions to the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the current situation in the country.

Christian leaders, followers don’t hate Buhari, FG –Dada

Former vice chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja, Reverend (Dr.) Musa Tsado Dada, faults the Federal Government’s position that Christian leaders in the country were working together with a view to bringing down the current administration as a result of their open criticism of some of the government’s policies.

The cleric stated that it would be very difficult for him to believe such insinuation because several times in the past, Christian leaders had supported the government in many ways, especially through fasting and praying for the country’s leaders and the citizens.

Dada rhetorically asks, “How can we, after fasting and prayers for the success of President Buhari and his cabinet members, come back to mobilise youths or other members against them?”

He stated categorically that he did not believe that government was saying the truth, adding that, “In fact, we were not taught that way, rather we have been taught by the tenets of our religion to always tell the truth the way it is and nothing but the truth. So, if the Christian leaders in Nigeria are telling the government of the country the truth about some things we perceive as being very wrong, I think it is for their good. But I will not want them to have a sort of belief that we are against Mr. President, because we are telling him the truth”.

He also debunked the claim in some quarters that Nigerian Christian leaders were inciting their followers against the Federal Government, pointing out that he had no insight into what the government was saying concerning the allegation.

I’m sad over Lekki killings – Bishop Wale Oke

National Deputy President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, in his own reaction, expressed anger on last Tuesday’s incident that led to the death of some protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Expressing shock on the killing of the harmless youths by armed soldiers, the cleric described the incident as uncalled for, while he rained curses on those behind the attack.

“I hope this is not the beginning of the end of the nation called Nigeria. God save Nigeria. I have not only been supporting the Muhammadu Buhari administration, but I also mobilised for him during the 2015 election, but what the youths have experienced at the hands of his government lately is uncalled for. His administration and its leaders should be held accountable for the blood of the youths shed.

“I am so sad to see our national flag soaked in the blood of our young ones, shed through the guns of the people we pay to protect them. Our national flag is soiled with the blood of our youths. We are angry. You are killing our youths and as their parents and grandparents, we are ready to join them. If you like, kill all of us if that is what you want,” he said.

No religious leader will incite youths against govt – Adeonigbagbe

The founder and spiritual head of Celica Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adetunji Adeonigbagbe, equally disagrees with the Federal Government’s insinuations that clerics and other religious leaders at large were inciting the youths to take up arms against the government.

He underscored that no religious leader can incite the youths to commit anarchy as they are for peace in the country and they serve as intermediaries between the people and the government. He added that they are to speak truth to power.

“Everyone in Nigeria is affected one way or the other by the occurrences in Nigeria. I don’t like the way some people have taken laws into their hands, burning and looting properties and also injuring people. That is not the best way to show your grievances. The peaceful protests embarked upon by youths in the first few days have shown those in authority that power truly belongs to the people and they can decide how they want their country run.

“For me, no religious leader can incite the youths to commit anarchy as they are for peace in the country and they serve as intermediaries between the people and government. The governors need to take charge of their respective states as they are closer to their people and assuage the feelings of their people. If there is complete breakdown of law and order who will secure the lives of the citizens?”, he asks.

Adeonigbagbe also faulted the speech by President Buhari to the nation following the protests across the country, particularly the killing of innocent protesters at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos, saying the president’s speech was far from reassuring not only the youths, but also the nation that he has an understanding of what is happening in the country.

Church recognises youths’ fundamental human rights – Odejayi

Archbishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ibadan, Most Reverend Olumuyiwa Odejayi, notes that the youths have the civil right to express their grievance concerning the situation in the country, but urges them to embrace peace.

“The Church recognises the fundamental human rights of the youths to air their grievances through peaceful protests and therefore urges them to toe the line of peace and civility. More stringent care should be taken to forestall the total hijack of the peaceful protest and further breakdown of law and order that may plunge the country into a deeper state of anarchy. Notwithstanding their religious affiliations, they should pursue the path of peace, social discipline and due regard for civil authority since. Civil authorities do not strike fear in people who are doing right, but in those who are doing wrong. Those who do what is right should live without fear, but should be honoured by the authorities.”

Odejayi states that is unhappy over the development across the nation, surrounding the #EndSARS protests embarked upon by Nigerian youths, noting that, “we express our deep sympathy to those who have been bereaved or have suffered physical injuries or material and financial loss. We are also dismayed at the wanton destruction of lives and properties that has been witnessed lately. It calls to mind past incidents in the Nigerian political history which saw the end of two military regimes on 26 August 1993 and 8 June 1998 respectively”, he said.

He noted that today’s youths between the age brackets of 20 to 30 years involved in the #EndSARS protest could not have been old enough to be able to savour the first-hand experience of the social dynamics of those times. He however, urged the youths to be calm.

Most Reverend Odejayi also highlighted that posterity would never forget those who stand for the right and that they would never forgive those who pervert justice and subvert the truth, just as he noted that the Church would continue to pray ceaselessly for the unity, peace and prosperity of the country, divine wisdom and guidance for leaders.

The Church has more impact on youths than the govt – Akinadewo

Reverend James Akinadewo of the Motailatu Church of Christ, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos, says that that government’s accusation is baseless as it has failed in his responsibility to Nigerians.

“Youths have seen that they don’t have future in this government and are also aware that the government doesn’t have plans for the future of the youths. So, the youths decided to speak out. I can tell you that the Church at different levels has made great impact in the lives of youths than the government. Churches cater for youths’ welfare and even pay their school fees. It is obvious that the government has no tangible plan for the citizens and youths in particular and the Church has taken up their responsibilities, yet the government does not bother. The Church is empowering people and has done a lot to better the lives of the citizens.

“Personally, this year, I have empowered 20,000 youths, I have turned some thugs into ‘Jesus boys’. The government has not done anything for the masses, and the youths saw the need to speak out. The way politicians blow public funds the way they like has caused serious anger among the youths. This is not a matter of inciting the youths, it is a fact that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” Reverend Akinadewo added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).