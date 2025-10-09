Don’t politicise security, Gov Idris warns opposition

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, has warned against the politicisation of security issues in the state, emphasising that the fight against insecurity is a collective and non-partisan responsibility.

The Governor made the remarks at the Kebbi Elders Consultative Forum Annual Conference and Kebbi State Economic Development Summit, held on Wednesday at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin Kebbi.

Idris noted that no state in Nigeria is completely free from security challenges, warning that turning such issues into political tools undermines peace and development.

“The security of the people should not be politicised. The issue is not about me; it is about the state. Those people are enemies of the state.”

The Governor commended the Kebbi State Elders Consultative Forum for organising the economic summit and urged them to call individuals politicising insecurity to order, stressing that such behaviour harms the image and progress of the state.

“This government did not bring insecurity. What the government is doing is addressing it. People of Kebbi South know that we have done our best and are determined to confront the emergence of the Lakurawa sect and banditry with all it takes.”

Speaking on the theme of the summit, Governor Idris described the event as the first of its kind organised by the Elders Forum in collaboration with the state government, as a demonstration of collective determination to shape a brighter future for Kebbi State.

He reiterated his administration’s focus on agriculture, education, health, youth empowerment, solid minerals, and entrepreneurship.

“Agriculture will continue to hold its place as Kebbi’s pride and Nigeria’s hub for rice and wheat production. We will keep expanding road networks, rural electrification, and water supply projects to connect communities and unlock opportunities for farmers.”

On education and health, he added:

“In line with our social sector reforms, the government has built and renovated a significant number of schools and health facilities, and recruited over 2,000 teachers and more than 2,000 health workers respectively,” he added.

Governor Idris stressed that development is a shared responsibility, calling on all stakeholders, including the private sector, professionals, women, and youth, to actively contribute to the state’s progress.

He assured that good governance built on transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness remains central to his administration’s policies.

In his remarks, Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and District Head of Besse, praised Kebbi’s rice revolution as a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards food security.

He noted that Kebbi rice has become a respected brand nationally and internationally, saying, “From the green plains of Argungu to the valleys of Zuru, agriculture defines Kebbi’s identity — it is more than an occupation; it is the rhythm of our daily life.”

Professor Bande urged the scaling up of irrigation, improved seed systems, and mechanisation to boost agricultural yields, and called on the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, and Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, to pursue applied research in local fertiliser and seed development.

