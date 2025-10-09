ICPC secures 24-year jail term for retired FCTA director over N318m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of a retired Director of Finance and Administration with the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Garuba Mohammed Duku, for corruption and money laundering involving the sum of ₦318 million.

Garuba Duku was convicted and sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, after being found guilty on a six-count charge of corruption and money laundering filed by the Commission in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/608/2022.

Investigations by the ICPC revealed that between 2012 and 2013, the convict fraudulently diverted ₦318,250,000 belonging to AMMC into his personal account domiciled at Fidelity Bank Plc.

Further findings showed that he received multiple payments totalling the said sum, including ₦56.25 million, ₦71 million, ₦53 million, ₦54 million, ₦46 million, and ₦36.3 million, which were subsequently transferred to Bureau de Change operators and expended for unauthorised purposes.

During the trial, the ICPC successfully demonstrated that the defendant’s method of fund release and withdrawal was fraudulent and in violation of extant government financial regulations.

In the course of the trial, the Commission also refuted Garuba Duku’s claim that the funds were disbursed to his superiors, as no evidence was produced to substantiate the assertion.

In his judgment, Justice Omotosho held that the totality of evidence and witness testimonies presented by the Commission proved the defendant’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Consequently, the court sentenced Garuba Duku to four years’ imprisonment on each of the six counts, or an option of fine equivalent to five times the amount stated in each count, totalling approximately ₦1.6 billion. The sentences are to run concurrently.

This conviction underscores ICPC’s unwavering commitment to holding public officers accountable and ensuring that those who betray the public trust through corrupt practices are brought to justice, in accordance with the law, as contained in a statement signed by Demola Bakare, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission, made available to journalists on Thursday.

