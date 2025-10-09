NASC, stakeholders validate draft national seed regulation

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and key industry stakeholders have taken a major step toward improving the quality and efficiency of Nigeria’s seed industry with the validation of the draft national seed regulation.

The move, described as a good reform, is expected to decentralise seed certification, enhance private sector participation, and ensure that farmers across the country have better access to high-quality seeds.

Speaking at the stakeholder validation workshop in Abuja, Dr Okelola Folarin Sunday, Registrar of the Plant Variety Protection Office at NASC, said the new regulations aim to harmonise existing laws and create a clear framework for operations within the seed industry.

“When you have clear regulations or clear laws and people know what they need to do and how they have to do it, then you can get the best result.

“The seed space is a regimented one where everybody must know the right approach to do things. So today we are looking at harmonising our regulations as they affect variety registration, release, and other key components like third-party certification,” he said.

He explained that one of the key reforms is the decentralisation of NASC’s roles, allowing private actors to handle certain certification functions under strict supervision.

The initiative, he noted, would enable the council to focus on oversight and regulatory functions while empowering trained, licensed third-party operators to handle field and laboratory certification.

“Our eyes will be on the job, but our hands will be off the job. We are bringing in more actors to produce early generation seeds, such as breeder and foundation seeds, to ensure farmers have access to certified seeds for improved productivity,” Okelola added.

He further noted that companies seeking to operate their own internal quality assurance units would be required to meet stringent standards, including staff training and periodic audits by NASC.

The approach, he said, would build the capacity of the seed industry while addressing funding limitations that make it difficult for the government to solely police the fast-growing sector.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Dahiru Rabiu, a Director in the Office of the Director General of NASC, described the validation as a memorable moment for the Nigerian seed industry, marking a transition toward greater private sector involvement and improved regulatory efficiency.

According to Rabiu, three key draft regulations were being reviewed and validated: Third Party Certification Regulation 2025, Early Generation Seed Production Regulation 2025 and Crop Variety Release Regulation 2025

He explained that the regulations were developed to operationalise sections of the National Agricultural Seed Council Act, 2019, which empowers the council to engage private operators in certification and quality assurance processes.

“The council is going to license private sector players to handle some of these activities because the number of staff we have is too small compared to the growing needs of the industry. By bringing in the private sector, we can ensure wider coverage and better quality assurance across the country,” Rabiu said.

Rabiu disclosed that three models are being tested under the new framework: the company model, where seed companies establish internal quality control units; the institutional model, involving research and academic institutions; and the independent third-party model, comprising accredited private firms.

He also highlighted efforts to liberalise Early Generation Seed (EGS) production, noting that Nigeria currently meets only about 30 per cent of its national seed requirement. Most breeder and foundation seeds, he said, come from public research institutions, a gap the private sector can help close to boost productivity and food security.

The validation workshop brought together representatives from across the seed value chain, including seed companies, research institutions, NAFDAC, and the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB).

Participants described the effort as a necessary step toward a more competitive, transparent, and sustainable seed system in Nigeria.

The new regulatory framework, once adopted, is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s seed quality assurance, attract private investment, and accelerate the country’s drive toward agricultural transformation and food security.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

