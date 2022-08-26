Don’t go to Northern Cyprus to study, NiDCOM cautions Nigerian students

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has cautioned Nigerian students against going to Northern Cyprus.

Its chairperson, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, handed down the warning on Thursday in Abuja at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

She said Northern Cyprus was not recognised by the UN, adding that a lot of students had been killed there.

“There have been a lot of problems in Northern Cyprus; we have youths come to tell us, please tell everybody to stop going to Northern Cyprus.

“We did that some time ago and we were challenged at what rights we had to tell people not to go Northern Cyprus.

“I say it again; if you have to go to Northern Cyprus, think twice about it; no fewer than 20 students have been killed over the years and nothing has happened to the assailants.

“Students who had gone there earlier came to tell us that they had to embark on awareness campaign; don’t go to these places; Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey,’’ she said.

Dabiri-Erewa added that NiDCOM would continue to appeal that Nigeria took a strong decision about places like Northern Cyprus.

