Woman sells three-week-old baby for N600,000 in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old woman, Mary Olatayo, for allegedly selling her three-old-week baby for a sum of N600,000.

She was arrested following a complaint from the father of the baby, who reported the matter at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters.

He explained that Olatayo got pregnant for him while he rented an apartment for her to live in.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect disappeared after she was delivered the baby.

The statement reads, “Men of Ogun State Police Command on August 18, 2022, arrested a 23 years old lady Mary Olatayo for selling her three weeks old baby at the rate of six hundred thousand naira.

“The suspect was arrested following a complaint from the father of the baby, who reported at Mowe divisional headquarters that, he met Mary Olatayo sometime ago and they started dating each other.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“He stated further that, Mary got pregnant in the process and he rented an apartment for her where she lived till she delivered a baby boy. He complained further that the lady suddenly disappeared with the baby from the apartment 3 weeks after delivery only for her to be found in an hotel where she has gone for a hookup with another man.

“All efforts to know where the baby is proved futile.

“On the strength of his complaint, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested and brought to the station.





“On interrogation, Mary Olatayo confessed to the Police that she has sold the baby to someone in Anambra State at the rate of six hundred thousand naira.

“She confessed that it was her friend Chioma Esther Ogbonna, who led her to the buyer in Anambra State and that they both shared the money equally.

“Her confession led to the arrest of Chioma Esther Ogbonna who also corroborated Mary’s claims.

“Further investigation revealed that Mary Olatayo a native of Omu- aran in Kwara State is a call girl, who sees the baby as a disturbance to her business hence she decided to do away with the baby.

” Fortunately for her, she has an accomplice in Chioma a native of Imo State who quickly contacted the buyer in Anambra State.”

2023: No Villa Candidates, We Have Only APC Candidates —Buhari

Woman sells three-week-old baby for N600,000 in Ogun

EDITORIAL: NSITF And Its Termites

Woman sells three-week-old baby for N600,000 in Ogun