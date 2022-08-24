Muslim-Muslim ticket: Dogara, Babachir meet IBB, Abdusalami in Minna

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara and immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal have continued their consultations with key national and political leaders on their rejection of the Muslim-Muslim Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC).

The duo, accompanied by a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba met separately with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State and former Head of State General Abdusalami Abubakar.

Although the meeting was held on Monday, the details just emerged but sources closed to the politicians said that they were in Minna to felicitate with General IBB on the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary and also to consult with him on their stance on the APC Muslims-Muslim ticket.

They had recently convened a submission of the APC Northern Christian Forum in Abuja where Representatives and delegates from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory vehemently rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Inside sources told Our Correspondent in Bauchi that Babachir, Dogara and other Northern Christian leaders in the APC, “are consulting ahead before they can take a decision on which of the Presidential candidates they will adopt and support ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

The source declared that “The choice is now between Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.”

