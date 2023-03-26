Olayinka Olukoya | Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has said that the state has lost one of its illustrious sons with the passing of former Chief of General Staff, Donaldson Oladipo Diya.

Daniel in a statement personally signed and obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, said that Diya played active roles in the affairs of the nation.

The Senator-elect for Ogun East added, “The demise of General Oladipo (rtd), is a great loss to our country, Nigeria and to Ogun State in particular.

“General Diya, as Chief of General Staff played his part as a Military strategist and his stabilising role during the military era can never be forgotten. As Military Administrator of Ogun State, he was exemplary in the enforcement of the War Against Indiscipline with a focus on a cleaner environment.

“He will surely be missed by a lot of people for different reasons and especially for his statesmanship.

“I share in the grief of his family members and by friends and associates. I had close personal experiences and relationships with General Diya in and out of public office.

“I pray for his repose to get eternal rest in the bosom of his Creator as I pray for strength for his family to be able to bear this painful exit.”