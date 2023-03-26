Israel Arogbonlo

A social media post has claimed Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, one of the counsels of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has never lost any case since he started his law career.

“Meet The man who gives the APC a nightmare His name is Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN. lead counsel to ademola Adeleke and Mr. Peter Obi, Has never lost any case before,” read the tweet.

Meet The man who gives the APC a nightmare His name is Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN . lead counsel to ademola Adeleke and Mr. Peter Obi, Has never lost any case before

Sahara reporters pic.twitter.com/jUWsuNjajt — De- black (@skylineict) March 24, 2023

The tweet, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was shared on March 24, gathering 425 likes and several comments.

VERIFICATION

There is no official record or data that back the claim that Peter Obi’s lawyer, Dr Ikpeazu has never lost a case before, TRIBUNE ONLINE findings revealed.

Further checks showed Dr Ikpeazu, in 2019, lost his case (AKINLADE V ABIODUN) at the Ogun Election Tribunal after his client (Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement) was defeated by the then governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the list endless.

VERDICT

The claim that Peter Obi’s lawyer, Dr Ikpeazu has never lost a case before is false and misleading.

