DisCos deploy over 525,000 metres under MAPs, NMMP ― Report

A total of 525,120 number of meters was installed by the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) between 2019 and November 2020, new data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) states.

The total sum comprised all metres installed under the Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) and National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

The report, which gave an analysis of metre deployment across DisCos within the period was uploaded on the Regulator’s website.

It states that out of a total of 7,588,972 metres contracted under both schemes only about 525,120 have been installed.

Out of the 11 DisCos, Abuja, Ikeja and Enugu were the top performing with 158,894,165,105 and 67,920 respectively from the 1,001,186, 1,181,112 and 713,926 contracted to each of them.

This implies that the DisCos for the period under review did not meet at least 50 per cent of their individual targets.

In order to cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria, the Federal Government announced a meter rollout scheme under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP), as part of efforts to further bridge the country’s metering gap.

The report also indicated that out of 1,000,001 metres contracted under the NMMP only 16,308 have so far been installed while Abuja and Port Harcourt DisCos topped with 8,941 and 6,818 respectively.

For MAPs, a total of 508,812 meters have been installed till date.

