Nigeria records 9,833 COVID-19 cases in seven days – highest weekly record

Last week, Nigeria surpassed its existing highest weekly record of COVID-19 infections by recording over 9,800 cases in seven days.

Tribune Online analysis shows that between January 3 and 9, Nigeria recorded 9,833 cases, a sharp increase from the 5,681 cases recorded in the previous week – December 27, 2020, and January 2, 2021.

The new COVID-19 infections increased by 4,152 last week when compared to the previous week.

Also, the 1,664 cases reported on Wednesday, January 6 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out in February.

Last week, which marked the 54th week since the beginning of the pandemic in February, Nigeria hit the landmark of over one million samples test.

The country has tested 1,018,061 samples out of which 99,063 cases have been confirmed, a total of 79,417 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 18,296 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,350 deaths were recorded.

According to the data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 65,086 tests were conducted last week.

The Presidential Taskforce on the COVID-19 pandemic, during last briefing, expressed concern about the persistent high level of doubt among Nigerian concerning the existence of COVID-19, thereby, imploring well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the media to help change the trend.

The chairman, Boss Mustapha, said: “It is better to wear a face mask than being on a ventilator. We have consistently appealed to all Nigerians to stay safe and act in most defensive and protective ways by complying with the Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) already prescribed.

“We urge you all, at this point, to raise and be our brother’s keeper by taking the expected responsibility. Remind your neighbour to do the right thing in view of the imminent danger facing us as a country and the world in general.

Recoveries increased, deaths reduced

Further analysis also showed that the number of COVID-19 patients discharged and fatalities increased last week.

A total of 4,628 persons recovered and were discharged last week as opposed to the previous week’s record of 4,294.

Also, Nigeria recorded 48 deaths last week, a decrease when compared to the 55 persons who died from COVID-19 complications in the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 917 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90,080.

On Monday, 1,204 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 91,351.

On Tuesday, 1,354 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 92,705.

On Wednesday, 1,664 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,565 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 1,544 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 1,585 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 99,063.

See the breakdown of the 99,063 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 35,448 cases, followed by FCT – 13,406, Kaduna – 5,779, Plateau – 5,711, Oyo – 4,323, Rivers – 3,886, Edo – 3,060, Ogun – 2,668, Kano – 2,435, Delta – 1,982, Ondo – 1,982, Katsina – 1,687, Kwara – 1,495, Enugu – 1,455, Gombe – 1,440, Ebonyi – 1,147, Nasarawa – 1,091, Abia – 1,086, Bauchi – 1,082, Osun – 1,063, Borno – 830, Imo – 789, Bayelsa – 569, Benue – 553, Sokoto – 529, Akwa Ibom – 512, Niger – 477, Adamawa – 471, Ekiti – 434, Jigawa – 415, Anambra – 386, Taraba – 226, Kebbi – 223, Yobe – 201, Cross River – 169, Zamfara – 112, Kogi – 5.

