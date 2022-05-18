Dialogue with IPOB, ESN to end insecurity ― Imo SDP chairman tells Uzodimma

A frontline politician and chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Imo State, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu has advised Governor Hope Uzodimma to create a window for dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to bring to end insecurity in the state.

According to him, “the man that holds the axe could choose those to engage only if there is a window to apply necessary methodology”

Okaforanyanwu also urged the Governor to as a matter of importance reach out to politically motivated groups, critical stakeholders, religious leaders and traditional rulers in this mission for security.





The former state chairman of APC told journalists in Owerri on Wednesday that if the Governor could apply all necessary methodology by involving stakeholders in the state, insecurity would be a thing of the past.

The SDP chairman said “there is a need for the Governor to reach out to those predestined like the men of God and the traditional institutions in a bid to tackle insecurity. If this is done, their nerves will calm down”

While decrying the level of killings of innocent souls in the state, Okaforanyanwu described the use of dialogue with the groups as the only and best methodology to bring about peace in the land.

He added that Imo State has never been like the present noting that the unfortunate thing is that insecurity has continued to take different turns every day.

“There is a need to make the hale while the sun shines,” SDP Chairman enjoined.

