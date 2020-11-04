The Delta State government has readjusted its curfew to now starts 10:00 pm to 6:00 a.m, beginning Wednesday.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ibie, made the announcement, on Wednesday, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in the state.

The state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had imposed the curfew in the wake of #EndSARS protest that turned violent, leading to the destruction of public and private property in some parts of the state.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particular Deltans and residents, that Delta State Government has readjusted the time for the prevailing curfew imposed due to the disorderly conduct that followed the recent #EndSARS protest to a new period of 10 pm to 6 am.

“The new period takes effect from today, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

“The State Government commends Deltans and residents for their understanding and support to the government’s efforts in ensuring peace and security for the good of all,” the statement read.

