COVID-19: Nigeria recorded more cases, deaths, recoveries last week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from October 11 to 17 where a total of 4,850 persons recovered and were discharged.

More cases, deaths

Tribune Online analysis shows that a total of 923 new cases were reported in the country last week.

The 923 cases recorded show there is an increase of 300 cases compared to the 613 cases recorded in the previous week (October 18 – 24).

Also, 15 persons died of COVID-19 complications, an increase when compared with the eight deaths of the previous week.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 20,165 samples were collected for testing last week compared to the 31,251 tested the previous week.

So far, Nigeria has tested 627,600 since the pandemic broke out in February out of which 62,853 cases have been confirmed and 1,144 deaths recorded while 58,675 have since recovered. Currently, there are only 3,034 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,992.

On Monday, 119 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 62,111.

On Tuesday, 113 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 62,224.

On Wednesday, 147 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 150 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 170 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 162 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,853.

See the breakdown of the 62,853 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 21,238 cases, followed by FCT – 6,088, Plateau – 3,640, Oyo – 3,448, Rivers – 2,820, Edo – 2,666, Kaduna – 2,652, Ogun – 2,043, Delta – 1,814, Kano – 1,747, Ondo – 1,667, Enugu – 1,314, Kwara – 1,069, Ebonyi – 1,049, Katsina – 952, Gombe –937, Osun – 928, Abia – 898, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 713, Imo – 617, Benue – 493, Nasarawa – 482, Bayelsa – 413, Ekiti – 335, Jigawa – 325, Akwa Ibom – 295, Anambra – 277, Niger – 274, Adamawa – 257, Sokoto – 165, Taraba – 146, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 87, Yobe – 82, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

