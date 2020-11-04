Police have arrested suspected kidnappers, killers of Lawmaker, my elder brother, says Bauchi gov

Suspected killers of the late member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, late Musa Male Baraza who represented Dass constituency kidnapped and later murdered have been arrested by the state police command.

The disclosure of the arrest was made by the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, when he received the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Most Rev. Bishop Hilary Dachelem, on a Courtesy visit on Wednesday at the Government House.

The Governor also disclosed that the suspects who kidnapped his elder brother, Adamu Mohammed Duguri on 25th March 2020, have been arrested are currently being investigated to ascertain their levels of involvement in order to bring them to justice.

Bala Mohammed warned criminals operating to steer clear of the state saying that his government has a partnership with security agencies in the state who are ready to arrest all criminal elements and make them face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “My elder brother was abducted when I was in isolation but because of the good governance, we want to thank the Inspector General of Police who came with all the force including those who masterminded and killed our Member (of the House of Assembly). I want to use this opportunity to say that all of them have been arrested and they are facing the wrath of the law.”

He added that “We will not sleep, we will not leave any stone unturned to allow miscreants, hooligans and criminals to go scot-free. I am sending a warning that anybody who does that, they should be assured that we have a very good rapport and an arrangement with the Police and other security agencies to catch up with them and that is what will stop the prevalence of crime”.

Bala Mohammed who lamented that criminality is going on in the state at the state borders particularly at the Falgore forest around Ningi, Toro, Tafawa Balewa and Alkaleri local government areas of the state.

He, however, said that “but we are happy that our security agencies are working very hard. You have seen what the Nigerian Air Force is doing, what the Nigerian Army and the Police. There have been kidnapping and abductions but because of the intensification of joint patrol, we have been able to secure the release of all those abducted by the kidnappers”.

The Governor added that “There are some forests at the Liman Katagum area, criminals are harbouring, I assure you that we will do all we can with our Assembly to make sure that we rest our security agencies, we give them support and even our traditional institutions, including you (the religious leaders) so that everyone will live up to his/her expectations.”

He also said that in the past, there have been compromises between these criminals and some lower levels of our traditional institutions saying, “but we have sent warnings and reprimand that nobody will be spared if the common man, your followers are touched.”

While Speaking earlier, the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Catholic Diocese, Rev Hilary Dachelem commended the Governor for the efforts he has always put in to ensure the security of lives and properties of all residents of the state irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

Hillary Dachelem also said that the Catholic Diocese, with over 200,000 followers, will continue to do its best to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

He commended the Governor for projects he has so far executed within just a short period in the office particularly, the various road constructions, school renovations and constructions and constructions and renovations of schools across the state.

It will be recalled that late Musa Baraza, who represented Dass constituency, in the Assembly was attacked by unknown gunmen who stormed his residence in Baraza on 14th August 2020, shot and killed him and also kidnapped his two wives and his one-year-old daughter but later released them.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

