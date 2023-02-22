Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri

The Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, is set to generate electricity through renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro.

Also, as it has set aside a special fund to patent, promote, mass produce and market research projects of acceptable standard either by students, staff or a combined team of students and staff.

These were disclosed by the Rector of the institution, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, during the 21st Matriculation Ceremony for the 2022/2023 academic session held at Chief James Ibori Auditorium.

Professor Ufuophu-Biri, while addressing the fresh students to the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diplomas (HND) programme of the school, promised a cash prize for the best stúdents’ practical projects from each of the schools and the overall student’s project.

“I have already set up a powerful experts from within the polytechnic to commence the process of generating a good proportion of our energy through renewable energy sources.

“We will be working on solar and wind energy alternative and results promise to be rewarding. We will also be exploring the hydro advantage of the River Ethiope which is just some feet beside the polytechnic.

“Very soon, the institution will be able to generate a substantial proportion of its energy needs internally.

“We are working hard to make this Polytechnic renowned and reliable research centre earth and innovation hub.

“To encourage staff and students henceforth, we are setting apart a special fund to patent, promote, mass produce and market any research project of conventional acceptable standard either by students, staff or a combined team of students and staff.





“Henceforth, there will be cash prize for the best students in’ practical projects from each of the schools and the overall student’s project.

“This measure is to encourage creativity, functional and productive initiative, innovation and ingenuity,” the Rector said.

He urged the excited students to focus on their studies, shun social vices, pay their school fees as and when due, and avoid those who describe education as a scam.

Dignitaries at the event were principal officers of the institute such as chairman, Governing Council, Chief Oghene-Aga Orugbo, Deputy Rector, Dr Jacob Ighere, Registrar, Efedi Chukwuemeka, Librarian, Mrs B. A. Akporhonor and Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Samuel Enudi, among other Dean of Schools and Heads of Departments.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE