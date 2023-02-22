Sandra Nwaokolo

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed his opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to redesign the naira notes.

Oshiomhole, who spoke in Pidgin English at a market in Auchi, Edo State, also dissociated himself from the president’s recent comments on the naira redesign policy.

He urged Buhari to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter and criticized the decision to change the currency during an election season.

In his words, “All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside. Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you wan change currency, you shouldn’t change am during election. Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make am spoil another pesin time, e no good.”

Furthermore, Oshiomhole urged the president to comply with the Supreme Court ruling, which he claimed supersedes any pronouncement by the president. He distanced himself from the issue, stating, “I disassociate myself.”

On the matter of the new currency, Oshiomhole claimed that Nigerians should not throw away their naira, as it will remain valid according to the Supreme Court ruling.

He also stated that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, will expire after the presidential election, but citizens’ money will remain. In his words, “By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the president will expire.”

