Delta Police fix screening of constables for February 1

The Delta State Police Command has scheduled physical and credential screening of applicants of indigenes who have successfully completed the 2021 online recruitment registration form for February 1 to February 20, 2022.

This was made known on Friday in a statement signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe and made available to journalists in the state.

He said the physical screening would, each day, commence at 9:00a.m and ends at 6:00p.m according to the turn of their local government area.

He further said that the candidates were only to report for the exercise on the date stipulated against their local government areas as follows:

” 1 Aniocha North/Aniocha South & Bomadi Tuesday 1st February 2022

2 Burutu/Ethiope East & Ethiope West Wednesday 2nd February 2022

3 Ika North East/Ika South& Isoko North Thursday 3rd February 2022

4 Isoko south/Ndokwa East& Ndokwa West Friday 4th February 2022

5 Okpe/Oshimili North & Oshimili South Saturday 5th February 2022

6 Patani/Sapele & Udu Monday 7th February 2022

7 Ughelli North/Ughelli South Tuesday 8th February 2022

8 Ukwuani/Uvwie & Warri North Wednesday 9th February 2022

9 Warri South/Warri South-West Thursday 10th February 2022.”

“The applicants are to report at Police Headquarters, Okpanam road Asaba in their clean white T-shirt and shorts wearing a face mask with the following mandatory basic requirements:

i.National identity number (NIN).

ii. Original and duplicate copies of credentials.

a.O’ level result(s)

b.Certificate of origin

c.Birth certificate/declaration of age

d.Two white flat files

e.Recent passport photographs

iii. Printout of application submission confirmation page.

iv. Duly completed guarantor’s form.

3. Any candidate who fails to present

4. Any of ( i-iv) above will not be considered for the screening.

5. The screening and other activities on the recruitment exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

6. Applicants are equally advised to pay attention to detailed and specific guidelines particularly on the screening dates of each LGA as tabulated above.”

DSP quoted the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as a warning that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free without any pecuniary obligation.

“He assures the members of the public that the entire exercise will be conducted in line with the professional guidelines of the Force.

“The CP while wishing applicants the best of luck, also advises them to be wary of online impostors, fraudsters and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to swindle innocent applicants,” he noted.

