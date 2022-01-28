Traditional institutions have role to play in curbing insecurity, says Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has insisted that traditional institutions are the custodian of history, culture, values, morals and ethics, emphasizing that they have a role to play in tackling insecurity bedevilling the country.

According to him, traditional institutions are led by people who are knowledgeable and reverred by their people, adding, “the traditional rulers possess qualities such as experience and wisdom and give advices that prevent and solve conflicts.”

He made the assertion at the coronation lecture held at the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil as part of events for the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to Emir of Gaya, Alh.Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

While speaking on behalf of the Governor at the occasion by his deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the traditional rulers have been managing and leading people in their domain by ensuring peace and stability through conflict resolution, infact, they are respected for the way they handle issues and resolve them amicably.

The Governor went on to say that knowing the role of the traditional institutions towards national development, made his administration to create additional emirates among which is Gaya Emirate, all in order to harness their contributions and potentials with the aim of bringing more development to people.

He then urged the Emir of Gaya to lead his people with fairness and equity. He, however, appreciates the support and cooperation to his administration by the traditional institutions in the state particularly in the area of maintaining peace and stability among its citizens.

While calling on parents to instill moral values and good conduct to their children, he also urged other people to be trustworthy and avoid being deceitful.

Speaking, the Emir of Gaya, Alh. Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir thanked Governor Ganduje and assured him to lead with example as well as contribute towards enhancing security and well-being of his people.

Earlier, the Emir of Dutse, Alh.Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi presented a paper on the role of traditional rulers on national security while Prof. Murtala Sabo Sagagi presented another paper on the role of traditional institutions in catalysing youth empowerment and wealth creation.

The occasion was attended by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alh.Usman Alhaji; the Emir of Karaye, Alh. Ibrahim Abubakar II; Senior Government Officials; Vice Chancellor of Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa; Chairmen of Gaya and Dawakin Kudu Local Governments respectively and District Heads from various emirates.

