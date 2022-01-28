Young Lawyers Mentoring Club holds anniversary January 29

Metro
By Tribune Online
The Young Lawyers Mentoring Club (YLMC) third anniversary conference will hold on Saturday, 29th January.
Themed “Take the Lead”,  the founder, Mrs Lara Garuba, in a statement said ‘It is time for young lawyers to truly take the lead in politics, corporate, legal, entertainment, sports, AI, technology etc without fear.’
The club, which grew from eight members to over 800 globally, has just one assignment, to create an enabling environment for young lawyers to succeed and take leadership positions so they can add value globally.
Speakers at the virtual  conference include Dele Adesina, SAN,  Nneoma Enyia, Dispute Resolution Practitioner, Itzik Amiel, best selling author, from Netherlands.
Others are Bode Olanipekun,  Managing Partner at Wole Olanipekun & Co, Chinyere Okorocha, Partner & Head of Sectors at Jackson, Etti & Edu, Emmanuel Oluwafemi Olowononi,  Lecturer, Nigerian Law School and Lara Garuba, Founder, YLMC

