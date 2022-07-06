Delta inaugurates Human Capital Development Council for data collection

Delta State deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee of the Delta State Human Capital Development Council, asserting that every nation needing progress must develop its human capital.

The Delta State Human Capital Development Council’s Technical Working Committee was officially inaugurated by Otuaro on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital.

The establishment of the Human Capital Development Council is in accordance with a decision made by the National Economic Council (NEC) which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

This was necessitated through observations made during the Economic Council meeting regarding the low human capital development index in various sectors throughout the 36 states.

While inaugurating the committee, Otuaro, underlined the need for sufficient data collection in important sectors to boost the state’s development index in accordance with NEC’s agenda.

“The NEC decided that each state should establish a technical working group to oversee a few crucial areas of its human capital development and as such, this committee would be in charge of compiling fundamental data in vital fields, including education, health, labour and employment for use by the government as a yardstick to guide progress,” he said.

Otuaro charged the committee to live up to expectation as the Okowa-led administration is committed in finishing strongly and as such, 100 per cent commitment is required of the body.





He affirmed that the state government through the committee would collaborate with the Federal Government in order to have access to accurate statistical data in important industries.