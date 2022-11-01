Delta 2023: NNPP candidates visit Itsekiri Council of Chiefs, warn against electing wrong representatives

The Delta South Senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd), and two others have called on members of the Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs to ensure the right persons are elected to represent the Itsekiri at the federal and state legislatures.

Nesiama gave the warning during a visit to the Itsekiri traditional council of chiefs in the company of Mr. Hossanah Jalogho Williams and Engr. Tsola Olueh, both House of Assembly candidates representing Warri South Constituency I and Warri South-West Constituency respectively.

According to him, an error in

Itsekiri’s choice of their representatives in the two legislative arms will nothing but spell doom for the Itsekiri nation, adding that when wrong persons are elected, recalling such becomes a herculean task.

Nesiama, who’s a former Deputy Director, of Naval Intelligence, said the call for caution became important because the federal and state legislative positions are critical to the people.

While coveting the support, prayers, and blessings of the Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs for their political ambitions, Nesiama, and his colleagues, however, vowed to step down if the Warri chiefs could provide candidates better than them, adding they’d support such candidates.

“We should be carried as the Itsekiri representatives if the Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs is unable to provide better candidates than us.

“The Itsekiri nation is known to have strategic thinkers; Let’s not drop the ball,” the former naval officer averred.

He assured that they were capable of winning the election in their constituencies given their qualifications, knowledge, exposure, and where-with-all.

While noting that they had earlier met with the referred Warri monarch, Commodore Nesiama said, their ambition is still intact saying, “We are fully ready to commence our campaigns” under the platform of the NNPP.

Responding, the Chairman of the Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief Yaya Pessu, who was presented by former Minister of Defence, Chief Rolland Oritsejafor,

congratulated Commodore Nesiama for the bold steps he had taken to lead the people of Delta South Senatorial District.

Chief Oritsejafor described Commodore Nesiama as a man with principles and integrity, saying “What you want for Itsekiri is what we want.”

Present at the meeting were, Chief Yaya Pessu, Chief(Dr.) Rolland Oritsejafor, Chief (Engr.) T.J. Mele Unuaje, Chief Clement .A. Maleghemi, Chief (Madam) Roli Yemi Oritsejafor, and Chief (Dr.) A. Eugene.

