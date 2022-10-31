Black Coffee Hints At Possible Collaboration WithBurna Boy As He Discusses Diversity in African Music

Respected and Legendary South African music producer Black Coffee in an interview discusses diversities in African music as taking cognizance of the diversities between Nigerian music and South African Music that he would like to work with the Nigerian Grammy Award Winner and African Giant Burna Boy. The multi-award-winning music producer who’s regarded as one of the pioneers of Afro House Music in the country reveals his interest to work with the Nigerian Afrobeat giant in a bid to delve into and explore the diversities in African Music.

No doubt the Nigerian music industry and the South African music industry are the largest music industries in Africa judging by their dominance level, impacts, popularity, international recognition, and international awards.

Even though Nigerian music is most preferred over the latter considering the numbers, charts, fan base, popularity, impacts, and international acceptance. But still, each country in Africa has its own genre identity diversities just as South Africa has the identity of Afro House music genre, Amapiano music genre, and others, Afrobeat Music, Rap Music, Reggae Music, High Life, and others to the Nigerians. So there’s no doubt that Africa is blessed with musical diversity.

However, out of all these music genres each country has their own most recognized and dominating genres. Taking Nigeria and South Africa as an example; the two dominating music genres in South Africa are the Amapiano and the Afro House Music genres while the two most dominating Nigerian music genres are Afrobeat and Rap genres.

Nigerian artists and South African Artists have over the years been working hand in hand, supporting each other and exploring the diversities amongst themselves more than other African countries which have indeed created a strong bond between both countries. But the South African legendary producer feels like not much has been done between both countries and that’s why he’s encouraging the two countries to strengthen their bonds more through the exploration of each other’s diversities which is what creates the uniqueness.

We have seen the dominating power Nigerian music has over other countries in which South African music as a whole has benefited from. For example, the trending Amapiano music of South Africa was helped to enter the global market by the Nigerian music industry. Some weeks ago South African top-rated music producer DJ Maphorisa in a tweet confirmed that Wizkid and Burna Boy features make the amapiano songs more popular.

On the other hand, Nigerian superstar and Grammy award winner Burna Boy on the live Ebro Show Interview hails Black Coffee and lets him know how much he regards and respects him also saying not just to him but to the whole Africans

Burna Boy expresses his dissatisfaction about the fact that Afro-Beat has been used to label the whole of African music saying there is a need for education because African music is too beautiful, too big, and too diverse for that. He said there is too much music that has evolved from the time of our ancestors to what we have today.

Black Coffee also stated that he wanted to go out of the box of Afro-House music and get on the global music stage so as to make his impact. He explained he didn’t just want to be known for only House music but also wants the main stage because he believes music creates equal opportunity for everyone. He emphasizes that African music is bigger than us clarifying that we have been blessed with talents such as AKA, DJ Maphorisa, CassperNyovest, Nkosazanna Daughter, Murumba Pitch, and others that are meant to impact the whole world judging by the fact that we come from a condemned continent. He said even though the world knows that Africa is blessed with a lot of talents but the history and the fact that we as Africans don’t believe in ourselves has really affected us.

Black Coffee further stated that we need to change our continent break every barrier and not just in entertainment but also in all also areas. He further made it known that he’s so proud of Burna boy, for everything he’s doing and especially for his originality which people get to see from his music.

In conclusion, I have taken my time to review African Gospel Music and have seen that they really got a lot to learn from the Afrobeat and Afro House. I think they really need to be in sync with themselves so as to make a big impact in society just like the Afrobeats and Afro house. We have seen how South African music artists always partner with Nigerian music artists which have really led to the massive success of both country’s music and its impacts across the globe.

This is a wake-up call to all the African gospel music artists in Africa such as Nathaniel Bassy, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, AyandaNtanzi, NtokozoMbambo, Mercy Masika, Deborah Lukalu, Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, Ada Ehi, and others across every country in the likes of Nigerian gospel music, South African gospel music, Tanzanian gospel music, Kenyan gospel music, Ghanaian gospel music and others to learn how to work together and achieved global success.