Delineation: Ijaws, Urhobos urge INEC to complete process

Leaders of the Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency have, jointly, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, immediately, conclude the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the area, insisting that no electoral activity should occur until the process is fully completed in line with the Supreme Court’s directive.

Speaking at a joint press conference held in Warri on Wednesday, representatives of the two ethnic groups declared their support for the recent fieldwork report released by INEC, which they said accurately reflects the demographic realities of the constituency.

The statement read at the press conference was signed and endorsed by nine prominent leaders from both ethnic groups: Hon. Denbo-Denbofa Oweikpodor, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, Chief Arthur Akpodubakaye, Dr Joel Bisina, and Comrade Emmanuel Igetei representing the Ijaws; and Chief John Eranvor, Chief Westham Adehor (JP), Olorogun Victor Okumagba (JP), and Hon. Mark Ikpuri representing the Urhobos.

According to them, the Ijaws constitute the majority in Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, while the Urhobos make up the majority in Warri South Local Government Area.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, and INEC must not be distracted or intimidated,” said the representatives. “We commend the Commission for adhering to the rule of law and urge it to finalise the process without any further delay.”

The group strongly condemned what they described as calculated attempts by the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality to obstruct the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment through multiple lawsuits and pressure campaigns.

They noted that despite these actions, INEC had remained firm and law-abiding in carrying out the mandated fieldwork.

They also rejected calls by the Itsekiri for INEC to rely on the pre-existing register of voters for the delineation exercise, describing such calls as baseless and unconstitutional.

“There is no legal foundation for such agitation. The delineation must be based on population and physical features, not a non-existent voter register,” they insisted.

Citing the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s March 2024 guidelines, the leaders stressed that the valid criteria for ward and polling unit delineation are population data and geographical considerations.

They insisted that any reliance on the previous voter register would contradict the very essence of the Supreme Court order.

The group maintained that the Itsekiris themselves had not alleged the omission of any of their communities or settlements in the INEC field report. As such, they described the campaign against the fieldwork as “a desperate attempt to manipulate the process and distort demographic facts.”

In a disturbing revelation, the Ijaws and Urhobos expressed concern over recent reports of the illegal importation of arms allegedly aimed at disrupting peace in Warri.

They claimed that a serving British Army officer, acting in concert with a traditional ruler and other aides, had been arrested for involvement in the plot.

“This is a grave threat to peace and democracy. We commend the DSS and other security agencies for their swift action and demand a transparent investigation and prosecution of everyone involved, no matter their status or position,” they noted.

The leaders argued that the plan to instigate unrest was targeted primarily at Ijaw and Urhobo communities and was intended to stall the delineation process.

They called on the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure full accountability and to issue an official government response to the alleged arms stockpiling.

They also warned against renewed threats to national assets, particularly oil and gas installations in Delta State, allegedly in protest against INEC’s compliance with the Supreme Court ruling.

According to the group, such actions should be categorised as acts of terrorism and treated accordingly.

“We must not allow a repeat of the 1997–2003 Warri crisis, which was fuelled by similar provocations. Any attempt to alter the Ijaw and Urhobo majority status in the local government areas must be seen for what it is — a dangerous political provocation,” they warned.

The leaders also aimed at some Pan-Yoruba groups, which they accused of issuing reckless statements threatening peace in the Niger Delta. They claimed such interventions were orchestrated by Itsekiri leaders trying to pressure the federal government and derail the delineation.

In their appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the delegation urged him not to allow his office to be manipulated by sectional interests. “This is about law, not sentiment, and the Presidency must respect the independence of INEC as enshrined in Section 160(1) of the Constitution,” they insisted.

The joint delegation concluded by restating their commitment to peaceful coexistence and democracy, while firmly demanding that INEC complete the delineation exercise and that justice be served on those allegedly attempting to plunge the region into conflict.

