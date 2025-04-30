Natasha’s satiric apology letter to Akpabio laughable — APC chieftain

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has launched a scathing verbal attack on suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, mocking her recently published satirical apology letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Describing the letter as “laughable” and “meaningless,” Agbomhere accused Senator Natasha of using blackmail and innuendo in a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant following her suspension from the Senate. He warned, “Her lamentation has only just begun, an hour into a journey of two years.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Agbomhere did not mince words. He criticized Senator Natasha’s approach as unpatriotic and mischievous, urging her to “consider joining Nollywood, as letter writing will not help her in her journey of mischief.”

He further lashed out at her persistent criticism of the National Assembly and Senate President Akpabio, whom he referred to repeatedly as the “Uncommon President of the Nigerian Senate” and “Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.”

“Senator Natasha was suspended by the Senate for gross indiscipline. Rather than apologize or clear her name in a court of law, she has chosen to whip up sentiments against the Uncommon Minister, Uncommon Governor, and the unbeatable, infallible Senate President,” Agbomhere stated.

Escalating the rhetoric, he described her actions as “treasonable,” claiming her pattern of behavior amounted to national sabotage. “The most pitiable part of the whole national nuisance,” he added, “is that Senator Natasha is married to an idiot who cannot stop her from self-destruction.”

Agbomhere, who also serves as the Director General of the “Door to Door for Bola Ahmed Tinubu” campaign, accused Natasha of colluding with online activists like VeryDarkMan, Deji Adeyanju, and Omoyele Sowore in a calculated plan to discredit the government while lobbying for inclusion in the 2027 campaign.

He concluded with strong backing for Akpabio and Tinubu’s leadership, stating, “No amount of blackmail and grandstanding by the opposition will stop President Bola Tinubu from returning to Aso Rock in 2027.”