Deba Uwadiae drops ‘Imela’ tomorrow

Columbus, Ohio-based Nigerian journalist and singer, Deba Uwadiae, is set to release his third single, ‘Imela’ (Thanks) with an accompanying video, tomorrow.

This is coming after the release of an album, ‘Hallelujah Amen’ and two singles, Ojomiloju and Mogberi. According to the reporter cum musician, “It is a season of thanksgiving and appreciation, so I am releasing a new single, ‘Imela’ for the purpose of thanking God for seeing us through this eventful year.”

A sneak peek into the secular song, ‘Imela’ (Thanks) reveals that it is rendered in one of Nigerian languages, combined with English and delivered in high tempo and fast pop. Its highly rhythmic tune is couched in heavy percussion and pulsating piano riff, with a danceable call and response that flows sequentially.

“I look forward to a kind of challenge where one can dance to the music with the energy of King David glorifying the creator for sustenance and rescue,” Uwadiae said.

The ‘Imela’ single can be accessed on all digital platforms. Aside being a musician, Deba Uwadiae is also the publisher of the New Americans magazine and author of “Coming to America: Early Life in America and Citizenship”. He oversees activities at the New American community information vcenter in Columbus, Ohio.

