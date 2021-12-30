World Fashion Exhibition honours Bakare Mubarak as goodwill ambassador

World fashion exhibition has announced Bakare Mubarak , who is regarded as one of the tallest models in sub-saharan Africa as its ambassador.

Bakare, who has, over time, displayed exceptional qualities, putting him in pole position to be worthy of such appointment.

The announcement was made in a letter by the chairman of the Executive Board of Governors, Paco de James, to Mubarak.

It reads, “On behalf of the World Fashion Exhibition®️ Executive Board of Governors, International Committee and Global Partners, it is my honor to welcome you as official Goodwill Ambassador to World Fashion Exhibition®️, named as World Fashion Ambassador and Grand Regent.

In recognition of your bold endeavour in using your leadership and talents to improve the lives of people, we would be honoured if you would agree to undertake your activities on your global level and accept the honorary title of World Fashion Ambassador, working as the highest leveled Goodwill Ambassador-in-large, during the next and most upcoming World Fashion Exhibition Paris 2022 ‘Africa is Now’,

Upon his appointment from the prestigious World Fashion Exhibition, Bakare has pledged unrelenting support and determination towards the African Cause. He encouraged young Africans across the continent to remain assiduous, committed and responsive to the course of a better Africa.

