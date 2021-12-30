Recording artistes provide most of the content that praise ministers rely on —Big Bolaji

Bolaji Olanrewaju is a music minister who has been around for a long time. His ‘Turn it up’ gospel concert is one that has become a rave around the South-West of Nigeria. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE recently about the future of the concert, challenges within the gospel music industry, among others.

Turn it Up’ this year was, according to you, a special one. Why?

Every edition has been amazing but this last one was the eleventh edition which signifies the beginning of another decade for the ‘Turn it up’ family. That made it extra special.

Would you say that the event has fulfilled your initial plan for it?

Yes. I would say it has, although not fully. However, it’s getting there and we have been able to show that gospel music and ministrations can be entertaining and fun filled.

What are your plans next year for ‘Turn it up’?

We look forward to a larger gathering and an influx of the so called ‘unchurched’ people.

You are a gospel music minister that is very revered. What are your thoughts about the rise of praise and worship leaders as against recording artistes?

It’s been interesting to see the growth of our praise and worship culture; I strongly believe the strength and depth of many songs birthed by various recording artistes have helped this greatly.

Your thoughts on comedy in the church… Do you think they make a mockery of the gospel?

To me having a session of laughter in a church service is not wrong, however it’s not for all of services; for example, comedy might be out of place in a communion service or a service focused on deliverance.

You are very close to some popular men of God. Tell us about a few of them and how they influence/impact on your music.

Hmm, I would not want to run through names here but I am super grateful for the life of our daddy, Pastor E.A Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the life of my father in the Lord, the President, Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria, His lordship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke. Let’s leave the littlest details of how they affected my life out for now. (smiles) I just know that once I was blind, now I see.

You are a mentor to many gospel acts. What role, in your opinion, does mentorship play in your industry?

It is vital to have a mentor in any area of life that you want to excel in, be it in relationships, business, finances, career etc.

What peculiar challenges do you still face in present day as gospel music ministers?

As gospel artistes, we face the same challenges any other career goes through; financial, time management, relevance, managing relationships, I could go on and on.

Solutions?

Stay in your lane (assignment) and run at your pace.

What is next for you that fans can look forward to?

There is much in store. Friends and family should just keep praying for us.

