Day Sanwo-Olu hosted entertainers

It was an evening of merriment and renewed assurances last Saturday when the Lagos State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, hosted Nigerian entertainers at the State House, Marina.

Entertainers, producers, comedians and nominees were present at the evening, where Sanwo-Olu gave his scorecard in entertainment and tourism and renewed his commitment to their development through strategic interventions.

Sanwo-Olu began by exchanging banters with comedian AY on the stage and explained that the event was not an afterthought. He said it is a continuation of his government’s commitment to entertainment and tourism development as contained in his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“When we were campaigning in 2019, we started with a THEMES agenda. People remember Traffic Management and Transportation, but many don’t know that the second E is entertainment and tourism, which means that when we were conceiving this government, we had put you as a pillar of our responsibility. We said the entertainment and tourism pillars are a priority for us to succeed as a government. We are intentional and realise that entertainment will be the defining moment of our government. We knew it could change the skyline of our economy,” he said.

The Governor, who listed other strategic interventions of his government, including skills development partnerships for Lagos youth interested in filmmaking with EbonyLife, Del York Film Academy and African Film Academy, reiterated that he would not treat entertainment with levity.

“If we can support people in the tech space, entrepreneurs, we can also support people in entertainment. We are intentional about this as a government. It’s in our self-enlightened interest that we work with you, develop you and help you fly to whatever level you want. In us, you have a government willing to encourage you and allow you to become global champions.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the Lagos State Government’s support for The Headies was a strategic intervention to take Nigeria’s music industry to more global audiences.

“When the promoters said let’s take it global, the least we can do is to support that bold initiative. The Headies will be bigger, bolder and better. Don’t see yourself as a local or regional person. Dream big, set high standards for yourself and let your government assist you.”

He further charged the entertainers to dwell more on positive developments in the country. “There are problems everywhere, but entertainment is one of the things that can help us turn the negativity into positivity. For me, the government’s support for The Headies is about doing the right thing, creating that platform for all of you to achieve all you want.”

Earlier, Executive Producer of The Headies, Ayo Animashaun, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu and all other Awards supporters.

Animashaun stressed that the creative industry needs government support and added, “I think we are in a good spot in our history. And it’s not just about The Headies and movies; it’s about the entire creative industry. This is what we cried for, for several years. We didn’t have the government to support us, but now Lagos is doing this.”

Entertainment impresario Kenny Ogungbe and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, also hailed Sanwo-Olu’s support for the creative industry at the event.





Ogungbe said, “from the beginning, I never looked towards the government to produce music. I have over 80 albums in the past 20 years. Nobody in West Africa can boast of 80 albums with at least 12 songs per album. That was done on sweat. Now, someone is lifting us, lifting me. I’m so excited. On behalf of all musicians, record label owners, artistes, artiste managers, production managers, and stage managers, I thank you for the love of music in Nigeria.”

Anyiam-Osigwe also appreciated the Governor on behalf of all filmmakers. She said, “I want to thank you from the film and creative industry for all you’ve been doing and for all the youth you’ve been empowering. We have been on the road for the past three months, and it’s been amazing. The talent is there, and nurturing that talent means that the world hasn’t seen what Lagos can offer yet. We are only just beginning, and with the way you’ve been nurturing and supporting them right from the grassroots, I know that what we are doing in Lagos is sustainable. Thank you for seeing what many people in Nigeria don’t see in the creative industry.

Lagos will also host another in Atlanta besides the weekend’s event. The state will be supporting the organisers with the movement of some nominees from Nigeria.

