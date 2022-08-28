Mom battles mom as Glo celebrates double

Telecoms giant, Globacom, is celebrating double. It clocks 19 tomorrow, August 29, while its Glo TV is also one now.

For the impactful company founded by foremost businessman, Dr Mike Adenuga, it is time to count its blessings.

As it does this, it is sharing fun, for instance, entertaining viewers with ‘Moms at War’, Omoni Oboli’s engaging movie in which two mothers go to extreme lengths to get their children favoured.

What is at stake in the comedy-drama flaunts several attributes of reality. That is scholarship – and the mothers craving it for their kids are desperate about it.

Directed by Oboli, ‘Moms at War’ features Yul Edochie, Naz Onuso, Funke Akindele, EuchariaAnunobi, Michelle Dede and Moses Babatope.

Oboli says she was inspired to star in and direct the movie because of her childhood experiences. On its part, Glo TV says it finds the film suitable for viewers because of its educational and entertainment potential.

Globacom launched Glo TV in August 2021, and it has been fulfilling all it promised in its vision statement. Powered by Glo 4G technology to guarantee a pleasant streaming experience, the mobile TV was conceived to bring engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings, including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, and kiddies’ interest channels with over 1,000 videos.

So far, one of the most successful programmes on Glo TV has been the ‘Glo Battle of the Year’, showcasing intense dances that include Afro-dance and Krumpin.

On a larger scale, it has been a story of monumental adventure for Globacom. Despite the ever-challenging economy, it has entrenched itself among global leaders and continued to deepen corporate social responsibility.

In the past year, Globacom sponsored the Ojude Oba Festival, where it not only empowered the organisers but also rewarded winning regberegbe participating groups as well as winners of the pageant held as part of the programme.

Globacom has also been a massive blessing to Nigeria’s entertainment industry. It has continued to maintain its tradition of appointing ambassadors from among top entertainers, including footballers, a scheme that has, over the years, brought fortunes to the beneficiaries. In Glo’s ambassadors’ bank are huge brands like Wizkid, AY, Bovi, Patience Ozokwo, OdunladeAdekola, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, HadizahBlell and Basketmouth.

Others include OC Ukeje, Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Helen Paul, Ime Bishop, John Okafor, ChiwetaluAgu and Bimbo Oloyede. D’Banj, PSquare, Flavour, Omawumi, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Sammie Okposo and MI are musician ambassadors for Globacom.

Lasisi is an award-winning poet and journalist.

