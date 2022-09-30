Day Ooni, Oluwo, Emir Of Minna, entertainers stormed Oke Ogun for Peller Unity Cup

The serene Iseyin town, on Saturday, September 24 was a beehive of activities as personalities, royal fathers, entertainers and sports lovers alike gathered on the NYSC Campground in Iseyin, Oyo State to witness the season two final match of the Oke Ogun Peller Unity Cup (PUC).

The highly anticipated PUC Season II final match saw Iseyin United defeating Iseyin City with one goal to nothing.

The event, ably compered by Gbenga Adeyinka had royal fathers in attendance, like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who was represented by the Asoya of Ile Isoya Ile Ife, Oba Muraina Adedini; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, who kicked off the match to rousing applause; and the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago, who was represented by Alhaji Farouk Musa.

Also present at the event were 3SC Team manager, Dimeji Lawal; Assistant coach for Flying Eagles (U-20), Fatai Amoo; Atlanta 96 goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph; and Golden Eaglet assistant coach, Usman Haruna Ilerika.

Following the two matches of the day; the third-place match played earlier in the day, and the finals, individual awards were won by some of the talented players. Most Valuable Player: Adefabi Azeez (Iseyin United), Highest Goal Scorer: Aloshe Taofeeq (Itesiwaju Rangers), Best Behaved Team, Olorunsogo Boys, Best Goalkeeper: Olaitan Kamorudeen (Iseyin United), Man Of The Match: Moyosore Adesola (Iseyin City), Best Goal of the Tournament: Fidudusola Olaitan (Iseyin City) and Most Entertaining Team (Saki West Rovers)

Also, special awards for recognition and support were given to Oyo Football Association, Oyo Football Coaches Association and Oyo Football Referee Council.

Speaking after the final match, Honourable Shina Abiola Peller, member of the House of Representatives representing the Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa federal constituency, and current Accord Party Oyo North Senatorial District candidate for the 2023 general elections, urged both the federal and state governments to find a way to develop grassroots football.

According to the Ayedero of Yorubaland, who described football as a universal phenomenon, this has become necessary to curb the mounting social vices among the youths in the country.

He explained, “Football is a universal language. I believed that football is a tool to unite even two enemies. It is a way to promote unity and curb social vices among the youths. It is a way to engage the youths and develop their talents. This will go a long way to curb social vices.

“I realised that the Oke Ogun area with so many resources has been marginalised. And for us to develop Oke Ogun, we just promote unity among the various communities.

“Oke Ogun occupies about 60 per cent of lands in Oyo State with so many resources, but that does not translate into results. But I realised that we have to understand ourselves and love ourselves before we achieve it. And I said that the best way to do that is football.”

Known around the country as the king of nightlife, the event couldn’t have ended without some entertainment quality, and Peller delivered excellently.

The football audience and players were treated to a mega musical concert featuring the likes of Portable and Instagram celebrity, Cute Abiola. This was asides from a retinue of artistes and bands that thronged the stage, all in honour of the 25th year remembrance of the late renowned magician, Professor Moshood Abiola Peller, Hon Peller’s father.

