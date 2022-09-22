David Umahi Varsity slashes tuition fees by 66%, fixes November for next academic session

David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu, Ohaozara has slashed its tuition fees by 66 per cent as it fixes November for the beginning of its second-year academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jesse Uneke, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the school conference Hall in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Uneke said Medicine and Surgery which was N3 million is now N1 million, Pharmacy formerly N2.5 million and Nursing Sciences which was N2 million will now be N700,000 while Industrial Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology which were N1 million, have been slashed to N500,000 each

According to the vice-chancellor, the fee reduction was due to the official takeover of the multi-billion naira state-of-the-art university by the Federal Government.

He then called on Nigerian parents to take advantage of the tuition fees slash to bring their children to the institution raising graduates that will not have problems with unemployment.

“Following the approval of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State and the recent take over of the David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences by the Federal Government, the Management of the University hereby announces the reduction in the school fees payable by students of the University.

“What we are looking at is that we want as many people to be able to afford the university and now it has been able to taken over by the Federal Government, if the Federal Government takes over our salaries, bring capital project fund, why should we keep the tuition fees so high even though I can tell you that to manage the facilities in this university is not a joke.

“We are trying to make the university affordable. If you look at the fees and you want to be very considerate, you cannot compare it with what is happening in other universities.

“We have done the MOU. As I am talking to you, the bill establishing the university is already in the National Assembly and we are hoping to conclude that within the next few months.





“Once that is done, you have the university law, the university has taken off. We are getting more support from the federal government to strengthen what is happening,” he stated.

The VC who said a bill establishing the University was before the National Assembly, encouraged parents not to send their children abroad anymore for schooling. According to him, the institution has everything in abroad schools also.

“We are encouraging parents not to send their children abroad anymore. whatever you are looking for abroad is also here,” the VC stated.

