ASUU strike: Court order not solution to resolve crisis, Pro-Chancellor cautions FG

The pro-chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, has advised the federal government to apply caution in handling the crisis with the Academic Staff Union of University(ASUU).

Modibo stated this on Wednesday at the sideline interview of the Public Presentation and Unveiling of a Book Titled: Insecurity And Economy Of the Northern Nigeria In 21st Century and Beyond

Modibbo, who is also the Chairman of Governing Council of the university, said only a court order cannot resolve the crisis between ASUU and the government.

Reacting to the court judgement, Modibbo while appealing to both the government and ASUU to embrace dialogue in order to find a lasting solution to the strike, insisted that resorting to force was not a solution.

He said: “I am a pro-chancellor of a university and we have made a presentation to the president. Court orders and fiat instructions or directives will not solve a crisis. What you need to do is to settle down and dialogue more.”

“I believe ASUU is prepared to concede more and Mr President has said he will consult more and get back to the pro chancellors,” he added

He further said: “I believe if that is done we will be able to resolve the crisis rather than just giving a fiat order. We are in a democracy, we are not in a military dictatorship. I believe there will be dialogue at the end of the day.”

