Iranian President cancels interview with CNN broadcaster, Christiane Amanpour, because she refused to wear headscarf

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, canceled an interview in New York, United States, with CNN broadcaster, Christiane Amanpour, at the last minute after she refused to wear a headscarf, Amanpour said, on Thursday.

This came as women across Iran protested the country’s laws requiring women to wear hijab in public after a young woman died after being detained by Iran’s morality police.

Amanpour was scheduled to interview Raisi, on Wednesday evening, in New York, where the president traveled in order to address the United Nations, Amanpour said on Twitter, Thursday.

Nearly an hour after the interview was slated to begin, Raisi had still not arrived, Amanpour said one of the president’s aides came forward and suggested Amanpour put on a headscarf for the on-camera interview because of Muharram and Safar, two holy months in Islam.

Amanpour said she “politely declined,” noting that previous Iranian presidents never required her to don a headscarf during interviews that took place outside Iran.

The aide gave Amanpour an ultimatum, saying it was “a matter of respect” and referred to “the situation in Iran,” Amanpour said, alluding to the protests in the country.

Amanpour said she could not agree to the condition and walked away from the interview, writing on Twitter it would have been “an important moment” for Raisi to speak as at least eight deaths have been reported amid the protests.

